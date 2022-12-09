PM chairs meeting of Governors, CMs and L-Gs to discuss aspects of India's G20 Presidency

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting of the Governors and chief ministers of states and Lt Governors of Union Territories over video-conferencing to discuss aspects relating to India's G20 Presidency, said an official press release.

The Prime Minister stated that India's G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's strengths.

The Prime Minister further emphasized on the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of the states/UTs in the organisation of various G20 events.



According to the official press release, PM Modi pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our country.

Highlighting a large number of visitors coming to India during India's G20 Presidency and the international media focus on various events, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of States and UTs utilizing this opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investments and tourism destinations.

He also reiterated the need to ensure people's participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach.

A number of Governors, chief ministers, and Lt. Governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising on the preparations being done by the states to host the G20 meetings.

The meeting was also addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and a presentation was made by India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. (ANI)

