PM condoles Ram Jethmalani's demise, recalls him as exceptional lawyer

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of one of the country's finest lawyers and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani on Sunday.



Jethmalani, who was 95, passed away at his residence here.

The Prime Minister recalled Jethmalani as an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in court and Parliament.

Jethmalani was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject, Modi said in a tweet.

"One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He said that he considers himself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with the advocate.

In a message, Modi said, "In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti."

Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and the urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

A former chairman of the Bar Council of India, he was described as a doyen of criminal law and had fought several high-profile cases including that of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

One of the highest-paid lawyers, he had announced his retirement in September 2017.

He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter. (ANI)