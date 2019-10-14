PM congratulates Abhijit Banerjee for Nobel Prize, lauds his contributions towards poverty alleviation

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian-origin economist and academic Prof Abhijit Banerjee on winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and said that he has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted: "Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation."

The Prime Minister also congratulated Banerjee's French-American wife Esther Duflo and the US' Michael Kremer who also bagged the award.

"I also congratulate Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for winning the prestigious Nobel," he tweeted.

The trio was awarded the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

"The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research," said a tweet from the official handle of the Nobel Prize committee. (ANI)

