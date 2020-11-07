Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Fille Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Fille Photo)

PM congratulates ISRO, space industry for successful launch of earth observation satellite

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2020 17:21 IST


New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of the EOS01, an earth observation satellite, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

PM Modi said, "In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline."
"I congratulate @ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline," The Prime Minister said in a tweet.
He added, "Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission." (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl