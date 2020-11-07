PM congratulates ISRO, space industry for successful launch of earth observation satellite

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of the EOS01, an earth observation satellite, from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.



"I congratulate @ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline," The Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He added, "Nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the Mission." (ANI)

