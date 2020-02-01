PM congratulates Sitharaman, her team for presenting budget having 'vision and action'

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting the 'first Budget of the decade that has vision as well as action'.

"I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting the first Budget of the decade that has vision as well as action," said Prime Minister in a press conference here.

Underlying that skill development of the youth has also been stressed upon in the budget, Prime Minister said: "India will now move to become a key member of the global value chain. Skill sets needed for the development of a modern and New India have been focussed".

The Prime Minister also outlined that key announcements have been made to aid exports and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

"In the budget, several new announcements were made to increase exports. Additionally, a new move has been made to make every district an export hub," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented Union Budget for 2020-21, which proposes to give Indian economy an impetus to emerge as more vibrant and stronger. (ANI)