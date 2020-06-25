PM expresses condolences over death of people in UP, Bihar due to lightning

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain and lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"I've received tragic news about death of many people due to heavy rain and lightning in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The state governments are engaged in relief work with promptness. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this disaster," the Prime Minister tweeted.

At least 83 people died due to thunderstorms in Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each for the families of the deceased. (ANI)