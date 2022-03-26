PM Gati Shakti entails geospatial mapping of everything, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said PM Gati Shakti entails the geospatial mapping of everything in the country, different layers of maps which talk to each other, leading to integrated planning, with better optimization of time and cost, said a press release by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

While addressing the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021-22 in Mumbai today, he said, "One of the examples is that we are now able to remove the situation of projects getting stuck due to crossing of forest and rail line," added the statement.

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is opening our doors wider to the world. "Each one of our programmes is with the singular purpose of leveraging our strengths, becoming a global player, expanding our sphere of influence in geopolitics and trade and business."

The Minister said it is a testament to our collective effort that we have crossed the target of 400 billion dollars in goods exports for the first time in our history.

"A lot of business-focused initiatives like Startup India, digital initiatives, DBT, efforts to demystify laws coupled with central government's commitment for Rs. 7.5 lakh crore investment will give a big boost to employment and economy."

He added that these efforts will kickstart demand and thereby promote private sector investment.

Lauding the National Single Window System, the beta version of which has been launched, Union Minister Shri Goyal said the NSWS aims to fasten clearances. He added 'We want to reduce industry's compliance burden and remove pain points in laws'.

Addressing the Award Function, Goyal raised some pertinent questions. He said 'Can we as a nation have 3 crore families without an electricity connection in their homes? How can we as a nation accept that water will be a problem for millions of homes so many years after independence?' The Minister then stated that the Jal Jeevan Mission will ensure that every home in the country will have tapped water soon, empowering people in a variety of ways thereby.

The Minister said that social efforts that improve lives of less privileged sections of society, such as providing elementary things like toilets to give people a life of dignity, cooking gas and entitlements to health care for the poor are important, even as we discuss wins and losses of Indian business.

The Minister for Commerce and Industry said that the government has been successful in getting India back to the centre stage in the global economy and making it a trusted partner of economies around the world'. 'We can discuss with developed countries too from a position of strength', he added.

The Union Minister said that it is the whole bouquet that one has to look at - government and industry working hand in hand to decriminalize laws, introduce technology in governance, improve Ease of Doing Business and reducing compliance burden. "It is like a necklace with several beads." (ANI)