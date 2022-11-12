PM Gati Shakti to create seamless connectivity across India: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India] November 11 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the objective of the PM Gati Shakti Mission is to transform connectivity infrastructure in India.

His remarks came while addressing the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India from November 11 to November 12, 2022 at Varanasi.

The conference was also jointly inaugurated today by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking on PM Gati Shakti Mission, Goyal said, "The project would bring synergy among the ongoing infrastructure projects undertaken by different ministries. Several Ministries of the government have been brought on one platform under this Mission. These include Railways, Roads and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Telecommunication, Power, Shipping, and Civil Aviation."

The Union Minister also lauded the progress done in the Inland Waterways under PM Gati Shakti Mission.



He said that this government had faced many challenges in the last eight and a half years, and added that the credit for turning these challenges into opportunities goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is only due to his forward thinking and right guidance; many ministries are now working cohesively today. PM Gati Shakti Yojana has been made possible under the PM's able leadership and guidance," he added.

Goyal said that the Prime Minister believes that if any country has to develop, then it is essential to improve the infrastructure and added that there have been major transformations in providing basic amenities such as toilets, pucca houses, electricity, digital technology among many other things.

He also highlighted that the number of airports and ports has also doubled.

Stressing on the holistic approach of the mission he said, "This program will result in seamless connectivity across the country, benefitting industry, trade as well as the common man. It will cut down Logistic cost and reduce the time of transportation of goods. Land records have also been added under this scheme, which will accelerate the speedy completion of any project." (ANI)

