PM gave us headline and blank page: Chidambaram on Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre over the special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the "PM gave a headline and a blank page".

"Yesterday, PM gave us a headline and a blank page. Naturally, my reaction was a blank! Today, we look forward to the FM filling the blank page. We will carefully count every ADDITIONAL rupee that the government will actually infuse into the economy. We will also carefully examine who gets what?" tweeted Chidambaram.

Adding that it will be examined as to what the poor will get from the package, he further said, "And the first thing we will look for is what the poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers can expect after they have walked hundreds of kilometres to their home states. We will also examine what the bottom half of the population (13 crore families) will get in terms of REAL MONEY."

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become "self-reliant" and deal with COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

