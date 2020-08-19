PM greets people on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his best wishes to people on the first Parkash Purab of the Sri Guru Grant Sahib Ji.

"The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji teaches us service, compassion and furthers harmony. It lays out the path towards a just and equal society. It also teaches us never to bow to injustice. Best wishes on the first Parkash Purab of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings. Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres. Their courage and kindness are remarkable. May the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji keep guiding humanity forever," he added.

In the wake of 'Parkash Parv' of Guru Granth Sahib, members of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) attended 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) from Ramsar Sahib to Sri Harmandir Sahib [Golden Temple] on Wednesday morning. (ANI)