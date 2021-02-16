PM hands over 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif Dargah

PM Modi hands over 'chadar' to be offered Ajmer Sharif Dargah to Naqvi.
ANI | Updated: Feb 15, 2021 23:08 IST


New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a 'chadar' to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.
"Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet on Monday.
He shared a photograph of his handing over the 'chadar' to the union minister. (ANI)

