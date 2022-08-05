"PM has handed over country's assets to his friends": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on price rise

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who along with party leaders staged a sit-in protest as part of the party's nationwide against the central government over the issues of inflation, price rise, GST and unemployment, on Friday said alleged that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over the assets of the country to his friends."

The Congress leader further said that the Union Ministers can't see inflation so her party wants to show them inflation by marching towards the PM's house.

"They (BJP) think Opposition can be muzzled. As their ministers can't see inflation, we want to show them inflation by marching towards the PM house...PM Modi has handed over the assets of the country to his friends," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Later, Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, were detained while marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar ahead of the Congress party's call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment.

Despite no permission from the Delhi Police, the party leaders said that they will go ahead with their proposed protest march.

Visuals showed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumping over a police barricade placed near the AICC office here during a party protest against price rise and unemployment in Delhi. She was later detained by police during the Congress protest.



Congress MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Ranjeet Ranjan were also detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp in Delhi.

"Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some Congress MPs detained, also beaten up by police," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to reporters during a protest against price rise and unemployment at Vijay Chowk.

"All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some MPs detained, also beaten," he said prior to being detained.

Congress is holding a massive protest even when the Delhi police have denied permission for it. The Paramilitary forces and the Delhi police have blocked the Vijai Chowk road and the route from Parliament to President's House by barricades.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference, said that there is no democracy in India now and that our country is under the dictatorship of four people.

Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Mallikarjun Kharge among others chose to sport black outfits to mark their support for the protests called by Congress on price rise and inflation.

Comparing PM Modi with Hitler, Rahul Gandhi said, "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won."

The Congress today is holding nationwide protest against rising prices, unemployment and GST rate hike. In Delhi, the party leaders are marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan from the Parliament. The party's state units will hold similar protests across the country. (ANI)

