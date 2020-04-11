PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown, tweets Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken "correct decision to extend the lockdown."

"PM has taken a correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than in many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," Kejriwal tweeted after attending a meeting of all Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month will end on April 14.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had a video-conference with the Chief Ministers of different States over the coronavirus situation and lockdown imposed to prevent its spread.

Modi thanked the States for supporting the decision of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and praised how all the States have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister also forewarned that the global situation remains far from satisfactory and informed about speculations of a possible second wave of the virus spread in some countries.

During the meeting, Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab recommended an extension of national lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus across the country.

Odisha and Punjab governments have already announced the extension of the lockdown in their respective States. (ANI)