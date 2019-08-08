Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking to reporters in Delhi.
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking to reporters in Delhi.

PM, HM should apologise to people of Jammu-Kashmir: Azad

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was denied entry into Srinagar and sent back to the capital, on Thursday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah while accusing them of 'destroying' Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking to reporters on his arrival from Srinagar, he told reporters, "Jammu and Kashmir people are not allowed to raise their voice. As long as I am outside and not behind the bars, I will speak on behalf of the people of Kashmir and all the regions. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister should bow down and apologise to each person of Jammu and Kashmir because they have finished Jammu and Kashmir."
A former chief minister of Jammu-Kashmir, Azad had gone to Srinagar earlier today but was not allowed to leave the airport and was sent back to Delhi in another flight after a few hours.
Elaborating on his purpose of visiting Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Normally I visit Kashmir after the culmination of Parliament session. We had called a Pradesh Congress Committee meeting at our party headquarters so that we can discuss this black law of NDA government which has removed J-K as a state from the map of India."
Referring to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's interaction with some local people in Shopian on Wednesday, he alleged that a few people were lured to have food with him on the-road.
"When the plane enters the valley, it flies low and for the first time I saw that for 80 kilometre stretch there was no vehicular movement. The passengers that met us at the airport told me that no one is being allowed outside their houses. So probably the Modi government has brought such a law that state's 22 districts are under curfew. What kind of law (is this that it) keeps the state under a curfew for three days? Pressurising 3-4 people and luring them to the roads and having food with them can be done by anyone."
On BJP leaders demanding an apology from him on his 'Kashmiris were paid to pose' statement, he said, "So where did the food come from. Everyone has been paid to eat food. What else they (BJP) would say. They have destroyed a state. BJP has first destroyed the whole country and now they have done the same with the state".
He also accused BJP government of 'mercilessly massacring' the state by taking away its identity.
"I represent Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh in Rajya Sabha. I owe a duty towards all of them and Rajya Sabha is there to protect the interest of the entire state. It is my duty to speak on behalf of all the regions. This government has massacred the state, mercilessly. All the laws made by the state have been scrapped, article 370 been diluted. We have lost our identity. Today people of Jammu and Kashmir are from a Union Territory. It is shame on part of the government and Bharatiya Janata Party," Azad said.
Azad, a former chief minister of state and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, boarded a flight early in the morning from Delhi and reached Srinagar airport. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:12 IST

Maha, Karnataka floods: Relief and rescue operations by NDRF in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas are in full swing as the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed several teams in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:12 IST

Wg Cdr Abhinandan to undergo fitness test for resuming flying operations

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a PAF F-16 during a dogfight in February this year, will soon undergo a medical fitness test for resuming his flying operations, sources in the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:11 IST

Once neglected, Ladakh to benefit greatly after becoming UT:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Once remained neglected, Ladakh will be greatly benefited from the Central government's decision to make it into a Union Territory, a former top bureaucrat at the Centre has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:10 IST

Maharashtra Guv expresses grief on loss of lives in Sangli boat...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives after a boat capsized in Sangli.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:57 IST

Shop on board while travelling in Ahmedabad-Mumbai express

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Western Railway, Ahmedabad Division has started an on board shopping facility in two express trains on the Ahmedabad- Mumbai route from Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:50 IST

DAC approves acquisition of two Brahmos missile batteries for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday approved the acquisition of two Supersonic Brahmos cruise missile coastal batteries for the Indian Navy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:49 IST

Samjhauta Express arrives at Attari

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Samhjauta Express, a bilateral train service between India and Pakistan that has been suspended at present in the wake of escalating tension between the two countries, arrived at the Attari border on Thursday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:48 IST

Pakistan will try to disturb peace, India fully prepared: Rajnath

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan "is not happy and will try to disturb peace" in the wake of the decisions taken by the government pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir but India is fully prepared to meet any security challenge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:47 IST

Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to assist rescue ops in...

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appealed to Congress party workers to "do all they can" to help those in distress in flood-affected states.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:45 IST

J-K: Govt employees to resume duties, academic institutions in...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All government employees, who are working at divisional and district levels and serving civil secretariat in Srinagar, will report back to their duties with immediate effect, state Chief Secretary said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:43 IST

Army rescues pregnant lady in flood-affected Kolhapur

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The army personnel on Thursday rescued a pregnant lady from flood-affected Kowad village in Kolhapur district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:41 IST

Andhra Pradesh to organize one-day 'Diplomatic Outreach Summit'...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Taking forward the industrial promotion policy, the Andhra Pradesh government will organise a one-day 'Diplomatic Outreach Summit' here on Friday.

Read More
iocl