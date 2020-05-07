PM holds meeting with NDMA officials over Vizag gas leak; Rajnath, Shah also attend

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials on Thursday in wake of the gas leak in Visakhapatnam, which has claimed eight lives.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are also present in the meeting called by the Prime Minister.
Earlier today, Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the aftermath of the Visakhapatnam gas leakage mishap and assured all help and support to the state.
"PM @narendramodi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured all help and support," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister regarding the mishap. The Chief Minister informed him about the rescue operations being undertaken at the accident site. He assured the Prime Minister that the situation is under control and medical treatment is being provided to the victims.
Earlier, Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had told ANI that over 800 people had been taken to hospital in the relief operations.
According to Director General of Police (DGP) Andhra Pradesh, at least eight people have been killed after styrene gas leaked from LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early morning today. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: May 07, 2020 12:41 IST
