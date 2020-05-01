PM, Home Minister should arrange trains for stranded migrants: Congress MP

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, Akhilesh Prasad Singh has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange trains for stranded migrants of Bihar across the country.

Speaking to ANI Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "In such a difficult time, this is not a matter of Union Government vs State Government. Deputy CM of Bihar is saying that we do not have enough resources and trains should be sent for the stranded migrants. I appeal to the PM and Union Home Minister to arrange trains for Bihar migrants so that they can reach to their native places."

"One of the Bihar Ministers, Ashok Choudhary is claiming that around 25 lakh stranded migrants from Bihar are there but I am saying that this number may increase to one crore because, in the last two decades, millions of people migrated from Bihar for employment in different parts of the country. Now they want to return home, so the state government, as well as Union government, should make arrangements for stranded migrants" Singh added.

The MHA on Wednesday issued fresh directives allowing states to transport stranded students, migrant labourers, tourists and pilgrims to their home states or destination by strictly following guidelines meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Bihar Disaster Management Department nominated nodal officers to coordinate with nodal officers of other States and Union Territories to bring back the people of Bihar stranded in different parts of the country amid lockdown.

While Bihar Minister and JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary said that about 1.70 lakh buses will be required to bring 25 lakhs registered labourers of Bihar stranded in different states.

"We have constituted a nodal team for it but the situation is not favourable for government to bring them," he added. (ANI)

