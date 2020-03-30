PM interacts with social welfare organizations, says country displaying resilience, grit, patience in dealing with COVID 19

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with representatives of organisations working towards social welfare, via video conference and said the country was displaying "immense resilience, grit and patience in facing the challenge of COVID 19.

The Prime Minister said that the nation is facing an unprecedented crisis and needs the service of social welfare organisations and their resources like never before.

He observed that in the name of beliefs, people have been seen gathering at places and flouting social distancing norms and noted that it is necessary to further spread the message of social distancing to check the spread of the virus.

He said the country needs both short-term measures and a long-term vision to overcome the challenge and suggested that the social welfare organisations can play a huge role in arranging for the basic necessities for the poor and can also dedicate their medical facilities and volunteers to serving patients and the needy.

He said the organisations have a big role to play in countering superstitions, beliefs and misinformation.

Prime Minister reiterated the importance of spreading awareness, helping the poor and needy by arranging for their basic necessities, provision of medical facilities and dedicating volunteers to the cause of serving those impacted by COVID-19.

According to a PMO release, the representatives of social welfare organisations praised the leadership of the Prime Minister in navigating a complicated situation with dexterity.

They lauded the pro-active measures of the government which have been effective in controlling the spread of the virus.

The representatives pledged support to the PM-CARES fund and said that their workforce will be dedicated completely to the cause of serving the nation in this time of crisis.

They also talked about the work being done by them to meet the challenge through awareness campaigns through digital means, distribution of essentials, food packets, sanitizers, medicines and provision of medical help to those in need.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of medical and scientific advice and countering misinformation.

He also underlined the need of working together to face the challenge of the pandemic.

Modi reacalled that Mahatma Gandhi used to say that serving the poor and downtrodden was the best way to serve the nation and raised the dedication and commitment of the participating organisations towards serving humanity.

He observed that the social welfare organisations have three distinct specialities - humane approach, massive reach and connect with people and a mindset of service due to which they are trusted implicitly. (ANI)