PM invites ideas, suggestions for Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for November 27, 2022, at 11 A.M.

The ideas can be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial 1800-11-7800 to record the message, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Sunday.

Sharing the MyGov invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted: "I look forward to receiving your insightful ideas and suggestions for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 27th. Share them on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800."



PM Modi addressed the 94th edition of Mann Ki Baat on October 30.

Emphasizing an eco-friendly lifestyle and nature conservation, Prime Minister Modi said that sensitivity towards the environment is inherent to Indian society.

Prime Minister said, "Sensitivity towards the environment is embedded in every particle of our society and we can feel it all around us. There is no dearth of people in the country who spend a lifetime in the protection of the environment."

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News. (ANI)

