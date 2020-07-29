PM joins stakeholder of banks, NBFCs to discuss future economic roadmap

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined stakeholders from Banks and NBFCs on Wednesday to discuss and deliberate on vision and roadmap for the future, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office informed.

"The crucial role of the financial and banking system of supporting growth was discussed. It was noted that the small entrepreneurs, SHGs, farmers should be motivated to use institutional credit to meet their credit needs and grow. Each bank needs to introspect and take a relook at its practices to ensure stable credit growth. Banks should not treat all proposals with the same yardstick and need to distinguish and identify bankable proposals and to ensure that they get access to funding on their merit and don't suffer in the name of past NPAs," the statement added.

It further said that it was emphasised that the government was firmly behind the banking system and was ready to take all the necessary steps to support and promote its growth.

"Banks should adopt fintech (financial technology) like centralized data platforms, digital documentation, and collaborative use of information to move towards digital acquisition of customers. This will help increase credit penetration, increase ease for customers, lower costs for banks, and also reduce fraud. India has built a robust, low-cost infrastructure that enables every Indian to undertake digital transactions of any size with great ease. Banks and Financial Institutions should actively promote the use of RUPAY and UPI amongst its customers," the statement said added.

It further said that the progress of schemes like emergency credit line for MSME, additional KCC cards, liquidity window for NBFC, and MFI was also reviewed.

"While it was noted that significant progress has been made in most schemes, banks need to be proactive and actively engage with the intended beneficiaries to ensure that the credit support reaches them in a timely manner during this period of crisis," the statement added. (ANI)

