PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras are best practice adopted as part of the Special Campaign 2.0, says dept of fertilizer

New Delhi [India], 26 October (ANI): A comprehensive review meeting of officers in the Department of Fertilizers and CMDs/ MDs of the public sector units (PSUs) through Video Conferencing regarding the Swachhata Special Campaign 2.0 is being held from 2 October 2022 to 31 October 2022 in which its 9 PSUs are participating.



The Progress of the Special Campaign 2 activities is regularly monitored and reviewed by the Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers and the Secretary of the Department of Fertilizers. Efforts were made by the Department of Fertilizers and its PSUs for making progress towards the review and weeding out of old files both physical and e-files as per the Record Retention Schedule, Parliamentary Assurances, disposal of Public Grievances, References from MPs, digitization of records, reduce paperwork, disposal of the e-waste, scrap material, etc so that they can improve efficiency and space. progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm22 and updated information is uploaded in the SCDPM portal by the Department of Fertilizers on a regular basis.

In the meeting launch of the 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) across the country is one of the best practices adopted as part of the Special Campaign 2.0 initiatives by the Department of Fertilizers. 600 existing district-level retail shops were remodeled and provided more facilities to the farmers in terms of agri inputs and services. These Kendras were inaugurated by Prime Minister on the occasion of PM Kisan Sammelan. All these centres have become excellent examples of Swachhata Campaign 2 initiatives with clean premises and enhanced facilities for farmers. (ANI)

