PM lists out nine requests for citizens on this Navratri

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to follow nine things on this Navratri during his address to the nation on the novel coronavirus situation.

He said that every Indian should be vigilant and asked citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless it is absolutely essential.

The Prime Minister said those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.

He asked citizens to dutifully observe 'Janta curfew' on March 22 (Sunday) from 7 am to 9 pm.

He called upon people to express gratitude at 5 pm on March 22, to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff).

Modi advised people to avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. "If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced the formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

He asked people not to cut wages of those working in people's homes, support staff, drivers and gardeners.

The Prime Minister called upon the people not to indulge in panic buying and said that India has enough food and ration supplies.

In the end, the Prime Minister asked people to stay away from rumours.

The total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement. (ANI)