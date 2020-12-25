PM Modi accuses Opposition of misleading farmers, destroying economic policy

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Opposition for misleading farmers, spreading misinformation on the new agriculture laws and destroying the economic policy (arth neeti) in the name of farmers.

"Mamata Banerjee has problems in implementing PM KISAN in West Bengal. But, she joins hands in Punjab with the same people she fights in West Bengal. Do the citizens not know about this game? Those who are in Opposition are quiet on this. Why are they silent?" PM Modi asked.

Addressing farmers after releasing an installment under PM KISAN scheme, the Prime Minister said that Opposition parties are exposed in front of the country.

"Those rejected by the electorate are now indulging in event management for publicity. The country has seen these people. They are exposed in front of the country. The party which does not say anything about injustice to farmers in West Bengal are busy creating problems for people of Delhi and destroying the economy (arth neeti) in the name of farmers," he said.

PM Modi said that the groups who are talking about mandis and the APMC are the ones who destroyed West Bengal and Kerala.

"There is no APMC and mandis in Kerala. Those ruling Kerala for years are joining Punjab farmers for selfies, but not doing anything for mandi system in their own state. They have time for misleading farmers of Punjab. If this is so good they why are they not fight to implement it in Kerala? They don't have facts, levelling false allegations and spread misinformation and create fear among farmers and misleading them. Sometimes farmers get mislead by them," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that those who remained in the govt previously for several years had left the farmers on their own.

"Promises were made and forgotten. Due to the agriculture policies of the previous government, the poor became poorer, was it not important to change this state of farmers?" he asked.

Speaking further, the PM said: "Today, every farmer knows where he will get the best price for his farm produce. With these farm reforms, farmers can sell their produce to anyone anywhere. What is wrong if the farmers are being benefitted?"

Farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)