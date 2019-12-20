PM Modi addresses second meeting of the National Committee of 'Gandhi@150' commemorations

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the second meeting of the National Committee of 'Gandhi@150' commemorations.

The meeting, held at Rashtrapati Bhawan was presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.

"Participants of the meeting included other members of the National Committee including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, members of the Union Cabinet, Chief Ministers of various states, noted Gandhians and others. Prime Minister of Portugal HE Mr Antonio Costa, the only foreign Prime Minister to be a member of the Committee, also participated in the meeting," an official release said.

In his address, the President complimented the Executive Committee, working under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister, for turning the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation into a 'Jan Andolan'.

Prime Minister Modi released and presented to the President a book on Commemorative Activities compiled by the Ministry of Culture and an Anthology on Gandhi ji compiled by Ministry of External Affairs.

"The world today is eager to know Gandhi and ready to accept him. Hence it becomes India's responsibility to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of Mahatma and his vision," the Prime Minister said.

He also thanked the Portuguese Prime Minister for personally engaging with the commemorative activities both in India as well as in Portugal.

"Prime Minister underlined the fact that 'Gandhi@150' was not just a one year program. All citizens need to imbibe Gandhian thought and vision in their lives and take it ahead in the times to come. He further stated that while government commemorations of centenaries are held from time to time, the 'Gandhi@150' commemorations have become far more than an occasion. They have become a program of the Jan Samanya and a matter of pride for every Indian," read the release.

Reiterating his message from the Red Fort for all citizens to 'buy local', the Prime Minister said that this basic philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi for upliftment has the potential to help India develop and progress.

He urged all citizens to live by this message until 2022, when the country celebrates 75 years of Independence and even thereafter as a way of life.

"PM mentioned how Gandhi ji believed that by discharging one's duties towards the nation and each other faithfully, a human being automatically ensures that the fundamental rights of others are secured. He concluded stating that if everyone walks on this path and faithfully discharges their duties diligently, India's dreams will be fulfilled," the release said. (ANI)

