PM Modi addresses UP Rozgar Mela, 9,000 police recruits were handed appointments

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the Rozgar Mela of the Uttar Pradesh government.

At the Rozgar Mela, appointment letters were provided to direct recruits for Sub Inspectors in UP Police and equivalent posts in Nagrik Police, Platoon Commanders and Fire Department Second Officers.

Addressing the occasion via a video link, the Prime Minister expressed happiness that he is getting an opportunity to address a Rozgar Mela almost every week and the country is continuously getting many talented youths who bring new thinking and efficiency in the government system.

Highlighting the special importance of the UP Rozgar Mela, the Prime Minister said that this will bring happiness to nine thousand families and will enhance the sense of security in Uttar Pradesh as the new recruitments will strengthen the Police force in the state.

The Prime Minister said with more than 1.5 lakh new appointments in UP Police since 2017, both employment and security improved under the present government.



PM Modi emphasised that today, Uttar Pradesh is recognized for its law and order and development orientation, a far cry from the earlier image of the mafia and crushed law and order situation. This, he said, has led to new opportunities of employment, business and investment.

Highlighting the efforts of the double-engine government -- meaning a BJP-led government both at the centre and in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister listed new airports, a dedicated freight corridor, a new defence corridor, new mobile manufacturing units, modern waterways, a new infrastructure that is bringing in unprecedented employment opportunities.

He pointed out that the push to tourism by the state has led to a rise in employment. PM Modi also noted the response at the recent Global Investor Summit and how that will push employment in the state.

To the new appointees, the Prime Minister talked about the new challenges and responsibilities and asked them to keep the learner alive in them. He asked them to keep working on their personality development, progress and knowledge.

Prime Minister Modi, on October 22, last year, launched the first phase of the 'Rozgar Mela', where appointment letters were handed over to more than 75,000 new recruits.

It marked the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs. Since then, PM Modi has so far addressed similar job fairs in several states. (ANI)

