PM Modi, Advani turn emotional as they pay last respect to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi (India), August 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP veteran L K Advani on Wednesday turned emotional as they visited the home of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to pay their last respects.

Sushma, who passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS following a cardiac arrest, was BJP's most prominent woman face. She was the youngest cabinet minister at 25 when she joined the Haryana government in 1977 and the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

After paying his respects to Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences to her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and spoke to her husband Swaraj Kaushal.

While talking to Sushma Swaraj's husband, Swaraj Kaushal, the Prime Minister was seen holding back his tears as he saw Sushma in a casket.

On Tuesday after Sushma's demise, Modi in a series of tweets condoled her demise, saying it was a personal loss for him and she will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India.

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," he said.

Recalling her as a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian, he said that she was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to.

Remembering her contribution as India's external affairs minister during his first term, the Prime Minister said that Sushma played a key role in bettering India's ties with various nations.

"I can't forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," he said.

"My thoughts are with her family, supporters, and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he said.

Advani considered as the political guru of Sushma too turned emotion when he offered his tributes to her at her residence.

Accompanied by daughter Pratibha, Advani looked at Sushma's body for a minute and was seen controlling his emotions.

Earlier, in his condolences, Advani said with the demise of Sushma, the nation has lost a remarkable leader.

"To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji's presence immensely," he said.

The veteran leader also recalled how he had inducted the Swaraj, who at the time was a "young activist", in his team during his tenure as the BJP chief.

"She became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party - in fact, a role model for women leader. I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday, " he said. (ANI)

