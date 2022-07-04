PM Modi advises workers to learn from mistakes of parties which are in decline

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the party workers to learn from the mistakes of other political parties which were in power in the country in the past but now are in "decline".

"PM Modi spoke about various parties that are fighting for their existence & that neither we should laugh at them nor mock them. Instead, we should learn from them and refrain from committing such acts that they have committed," Prasad said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad was addressing a press conference during the BJP's National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad.

"PM Modi noted the rapid expansion of the BJP over the years in the country (during the BJP's National Executive Committee meeting in Hyderabad). He very proudly conveyed his profound appreciation of courage of all party workers in states like Telangana, WB, Kerala," said Prasad.

PM Modi asserted on Sunday that the party's goal should be "fulfilment of all" as against the opposition's politics of appeasement.

"In states where they (party workers) are suffering enormous hardship and yet remain firm to ideology... PM Modi stated that our aim should be to make it clear that our thought process should be from appeasement to fulfilment," he added.

He also conveyed that PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar and said, "PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar which is significant for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's BJP's responsibility to carry it further."

"Since ancient times, land of Maa Bhagyalaxmi has been called Bhagyanagar. Fate of Bhagyanagar is about to change, to improve. Telangana is calling for BJP," BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said after day 2 of BJP's national executive meeting at Hyderabad convention centre.

The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting started in Hyderabad on Saturday. The meeting was attended by BJP's top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

The BJP's initiative comes at a time when Telangana is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

This two-day meeting of the BJP has seen the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership taking potshots at the Modi government especially when the leaders talk about development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who made several moves to resolve the long-pending issues of the Northeastern states, on Sunday said that the BJP has found a "permanent address" in the region.



He also said that the region will have no more problems in the coming times and that all its issues will be solved by 2024.



The Home Minister made the remarks while speaking at the BJP national executive meeting during his address on the political resolution.



Notably, in a major step in March, the Centre had removed AFPSA from 15 police station areas in seven districts of Nagaland, 15 police station areas in six districts of Manipur and 23 districts entirely and one district partially in Assam.



Assam and Meghalaya governments, in March this year, signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute. The agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the chief ministers of the two states to Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.



Speaking on the speech of Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma briefed the media and said, "It has been a journey for us in the north-east and the Home Minister told us that he was delighted that we now have a permanent address in the Northeast and that we are going nowhere."



When asked what Amit Shah said about the reason that the Citizenship Amendment Act has not been implemented, the Assam CM said that the objection by the Opposition to the reforms brought in by the government has led to the delay, however, the government is committed to implementing the CAA.



"You know that the Opposition has been objecting to a number of things on a number of reforms by the Modi government including the CAA. There has been a delay but we are committed to implementing CAA and the rules will be formed," Sarma said.

(ANI)