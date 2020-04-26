PM Modi again chooses 'gamcha' mask for video-conference with Sarpanchs

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Using a traditional 'gamcha' to covering his mouth and nose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conference.

Modi's bright yellow 'gamcha' had a pattern of small circles in green over it. He, however, later took it off while interacting with the Sarpanchs.

Previously, the Prime Minister was seen donning a white, black and red 'gamcha' while addressing the nation on April 14, the last day of the first phase of the lockdown.

Modi had also changed his profile pictures on social media with one from the address to the nation, sporting the 'gamcha' covering his mouth and nose.

Earlier, in an interaction with the Chief Ministers of various states, Modi was seen wearing a homemade mask.

Modi's decision to ditch commercially made masks on several occasions is being seen as an attempt to make a point about how everyone can easily take precautions during the coronavirus crisis.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 23,077 including 17,610 active cases, 4,749 cured/discharged/migrated and 718 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)