PM Modi along with several other leaders to pay tribute to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will pay tribute to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadev Atal' memorial, Rajghat here on the first death anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

Vajpayee died last year on August 16.

Sources told ANI that followed by the "Prarthna Sabha" at 7:30 am, leaders from several parties will pay tribute to the late BJP leader.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to attend the "Prarthna Sabha" and "Kirtan" on August 16. (ANI)