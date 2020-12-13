PM Modi, Amit Shah and others pay floral tributes to victims of 2001 Parliament attack

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid tributes on the occasion.

"Paid floral tributes to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives while protecting our Parliament in the 2001 terrorist attack. I bow to their exemplary courage and sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to victims of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

"My humble tribute to personnel from police and Parliament who lost their lives on this day in 2001, in a bid to protect the House. Their loyalty and valour will continue to inspire us and further strengthen our resolve to fight against terrorism," Om Birla tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," PM Modi tweeted.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror strike took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building. (ANI)