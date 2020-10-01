PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate scientists for successful test flight of BrahMos missile with indigenous booster

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated scientists and engineers for successful flight test of BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous booster and airframe section along with many other 'Made in India' sub-systems.

The Prime Minister said that Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile has achieved yet another milestone with successful test launch.

"Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missile has achieved yet another milestone with successful test launch showcasing enhanced operational capabilities and additional indigenous technologies. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers," he said in a tweet.



Amit Shah said this state of the art weapon was a testimony of India's defence potential.

"India is extremely proud of DRDO for successfully testing the indigenously developed extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. This state of the art weapon is a testimony of India's defence potential and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's resolve towards an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat," Shah said.

BrahMos surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile featuring indigenous booster and airframe section along with many other 'Made in India' sub-systems was successfully flight tested for designated range at 10.30 am on September 30, 2020, from ITR, Balasore in Odisha.

A defence ministry release said that BrahMos Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8, and today's successful launch has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System realising Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge. (ANI)

