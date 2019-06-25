PM Narendra Modi [Photo/ANI]
PM Modi, Amit Shah remember those who opposed Emergency

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:03 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered "greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency", imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in the 1970s.
"India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India's democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset," the Prime Minister tweeted with a short video.
The one-minute-twenty-seven-second video features Modi's 2015 address in the Rajya Sabha about the Emergency period. "Cruelties were inflicted during the period, but the nation did not bow down," he said while adding that the whole country was turned into a jail.
The video also had clippings of newspapers articles from that time. It also shows protesters being beaten up by the police and women protestors who took to the streets.
Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah also paid homage to those who "suffered torture in their fight to restore democracy" during the period. In the photo posted alongside his tweet, a newspaper clipping read, "EMERGENCY DECLARED. JP, Morarji, Advani, Asoka Mehta & Vajpayee arrested."
"It was on this day in 1975 that democracy of the country was killed for political interests. The fundamental rights were taken away from the countrymen, the newspapers were shut. Millions of patriots were tortured in their fight to restore democracy. I salute all the fighters," tweeted Shah.
BJP Working President JP Nadda termed the period a "black blot" in the country's history.
"I bow down before all those 'satyagrahiya' foot soldiers who opposed Emergency and kept the democratic spirit alive. The imposition of Emergency Rule in the country in 1975 was like a black blot," Nadda tweeted.
June 25 marks the day when then prime minister Indira Gandhi had declared a state of Emergency in the country for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977.

Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due of the prevailing "internal disturbance", the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977.
The order vested upon the Prime Minister the authority to rule by decree, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed.

The Emergency is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history. (ANI)

