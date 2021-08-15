PM Modi announces 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect different part of India

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that 75 'Vande Bharat' trains would connect different parts of the country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed by the nation.

The Prime Minister also said that it is unprecedented that how new airports are being built under the UDAN scheme connecting far-flung areas.

Delivering the customary address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day from Red Fort in the national capital, PM Modi said: "In 75 weeks of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect different parts of the country. Today the speed at which new airports are being built in the country, UDAN scheme connecting far-flung areas is also unprecedented."



"From new waterways to connecting new places through seaplanes, work is undergoing at rapid speed. Indian Railways, too, is undergoing a change to modernize itself," he said.

"Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In past few years, facilities like road and electricity have reached villages. Today, the optical fibre network is providing the power of data to villages, internet is reaching there. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too."

He also said that the Himalayan region including our Eastern India, North Eastern states, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Coastal Belt and the Tribal zones would become a big base for India's development in future.

"Today, a new history of connectivity is being written in the North East. The work of connecting all the state capitals of North-East with rail service is going to be completed very soon," he said.

"Rail services will be connecting every capital of the Northeast very soon. Under the Act East Policy, Northeastern states are being connected to Bangladesh, Myanmar and South East Asia," he added. (ANI)

