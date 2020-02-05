PM Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case.

"We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra'," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

"I am pleased to announce that a significant decision has been taken to follow the directives of the Supreme Court. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top court, a proposal for a Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Tirth Kshetra has been passed by the cabinet," Modi told the lower house.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5 acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque. (ANI)