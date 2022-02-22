PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of factory mishap victims in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister further announced Rs 50,000 to the injured in the mishap from the funds.

"Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh, and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured," tweeted Prime Minister's Office (PMO) today.

A fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Bathri Industrial Area of Una on Tuesday killing six persons.

Six persons died and 12 others were injured in a blast at a firecracker factory here, said the local police on the basis of preliminary information. The injured are being admitted to the hospital in Una.

Superintendent of Police, Una, Arjit Sen Thakur told reporters, "The police reached the spot as soon as the incident took place. The cause of the fire will be investigated. According to the information received, six persons have died and around 12 are injured, who have been sent to the regional hospital Una for treatment."

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

