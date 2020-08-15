PM Modi announces unique health ID for every Indian citizen

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Announcing the National Digital Health Mission on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a unique health ID will be provided to every citizen which will have their details of diseases, diagnosis, report, medication and so on.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister addressed the nation and highlighted the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' spirit of the country that has resulted in achieving self-reliance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his Independence Day address to the nation, Modi mentioned India's strategy for the development of COVID-19 vaccine. The Prime Minister stated that scientists are working on this mission with strong determination.

"Presently, three vaccines are in different stages of testing. As soon as the scientists give a nod, mass production shall commence. A blueprint for the production and distribution of the vaccine is also ready," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the country is now producing PPE kits, N95 masks, ventilators etc, which were earlier not being manufactured domestically. The increase in the production capacity of such world-class items also echoed in his call "vocal for local".

Modi highlighted the country's steady escalation of its COVID testing capacity, "From merely one lab, we have today more than 1,400 labs across the country. We were earlier conducting just 300 tests on a day. Today, we are conducting more than seven lakh tests in a day. We have achieved this in a very less amount of time."

He expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19 disease. The Prime Minister reassured the nation that "we will win against corona. Our strong will shall lead us to victory."

He hailed people in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus, saying that "corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of the country".

On the 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said it is an occasion to remember freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.

"Congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on this festival of Independence Day. The sacrifice and the resolve to free the country of lakhs of sons and daughters of Maa Bharati is the reason for us being able to breathe in independent India today. This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety," Modi said.

He referred to the restrictions due to COVID-19 and said that children, who are the future of the country, were not at present at the celebrations and recalled the tireless contributions of corona warriors. (ANI)

