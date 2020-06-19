PM Modi appeals to people to mark 6th International Yoga Day at home with family

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to mark the sixth International Yoga Day, on June 21, at home with their family while following all norms of physical distancing. He added that yoga gives us an opportunity to know our immune system better, enables a strong mind and a healthy body.

In a video message, PM Modi said, "I am very happy to note the growing popularity of Yoga in the last few years and especially among the youth. We are marking the 6th Yoga Day in extra-ordinary times. Usually, Yoga Day is about public events, mass participation. This year Yoga Day goes indoors. The theme this year is Yoga at home and yoga with family."

"The world is fighting a pandemic of monumental scale but yoga provides multi-dimensional solutions to multiple challenges COVID-19 has brought. Yoga gives you the opportunity to know your immune system better. Yoga has the potential to cater to the mental, physical and psychological challenges. Yoga offers something for everyone. It enables a strong mind and a healthy body," he added.

PM Modi continued saying, in the post-COVID era, the focus on preventive health care will get stronger and that's why he is confident that yoga will become more popular.

"These are times of distancing but do you know that yoga is what ends distance? Yoga ends various kinds of distance...distance between our mind and body which is the root cause of many problems. Distance between the life we have and the life we want to have. Distance between our expectations and reality," said PM Modi.

The regular practice of yoga gives emotional strength and empathy, he added.

"The COVID-19 pandemic may have reduced our mobility but it should not affect our enthusiasm towards yoga. People have been sharing innovative ways to practice yoga in times of the pandemic. This is a great sign. This time, small is smart, and small is good. Respecting the present situation, let's mark the 6th international day of yoga at our home with our family," said PM Modi.

A message from PM Modi will be the highlight of the main event for the International Day of Yoga 2020. The Prime Minister's remarks will be televised on June 21, 2020. The International Yoga Day this year is being observed on a large scale through the electronic and digital platforms by the Ministry of AYUSH. (ANI)