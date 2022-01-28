PM Modi arrives at Cariappa Ground to address NCC rally

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Cariappa Ground in Delhi and is scheduled to address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally on Friday.



The Rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

The best cadets will receive medals and batons from the Prime Minister. (ANI)

