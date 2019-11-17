Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament for the all-party meeting on Sunday.
PM Modi arrives for all-party meeting at Parliament

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 12:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived at the Parliament Library Building here for the all-party meeting that is currently underway.
The all-party meeting was convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, a day ahead of the winter session of the Parliament.
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Thawarchand Gehlot, V Muraleedharan and Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived at the Parliament Library Building for the meeting convened by Joshi for the leaders of parties in the House.
Opposition leaders such as TDP's Jaydev Galla, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Satish Mishra of BSP are participating in the meeting.
TMC lawmakers Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, LJP lawmaker Chirag Paswan, RPI leader Ramdas Athawale, AIADMK's Navneet Krishnan and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) are also present in the meeting.
Other leaders including MDMK's Vaiko, TK Rangarajan of CPM, TR Balu of DMK, YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy, Manoj Jha of RJD and Ram Gopal Yadav of SP are among those present in the meet.
While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern. The Parliament session will continue till December 13.
On Saturday, an all-party meet was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session in an effort to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:26 IST

Andhra: Over 19,000 people participate in Vizag Navy Marathon

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Vizag Navy Marathon of the Eastern Navy Command (ENC) kicked off in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday morning, which witnessed the participation of more than 19,000 people.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:24 IST

This Naturopathy Day, students dressed as Gandhi to spread his message
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 17: The Narendra Modi government has decided to spread its message this Naturopathy Day with one of the greatest ever naturopathy practitioners - Mahatma Gandhi.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:20 IST

Questions should be asked from Kejriwal on pollution: Vijay Goel
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Sunday said that questions should be asked from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who did not work on reducing pollution for more than 1500 days.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:17 IST

Himachal emerges as major trout fish producing state

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a major trout fish producing state in the country with the hilly state all set to touch a record 685 metric tonne production, the highest ever, during the current financial year.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:56 IST

K'taka by-polls: BJP releases list of star campaigners

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a list of 40 party leaders, who will campaign for the party in the upcoming by-elections to the legislative assembly of Karnataka.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:44 IST

Tibetan govt-in-exile thanks US for resolution commending Dalai...
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:44 IST

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Tibetan government-in-exile has expressed its gratitude to the United States after a resolution was introduced in the US Congress lauding spiritual leader the Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace and non-violence.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:42 IST

UP: Niranjani Akhara Mahant Ashish Giri shoots self, dies

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Niranjani Akhara Mahant Ashish Giri Maharaj on Sunday morning committed suicide by shooting himself from his licensed pistol in Prayagraj district's Daryaganj area, Uttar Pradesh Police said.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:39 IST

No fund is being collected for Ram Janmbhumi temple: VHP

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday clarified that it is not collecting funds for the construction of Lord Ram Janmbhumi temple in Ayodhya.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:30 IST

Will fulfill Shiv Sena CM promise made to Bal Thackeray: Sanjay Raut
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:30 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The Shiv Sena will fulfill the promise made to its founder Bal Thackeray of having a Maharashtra chief minister from the party, its leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:28 IST

People's mandate should be obeyed: Shripad Yesso Naik tells Shiv Sena
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Amid the Shiv Sena's efforts to form the government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and Congress, Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik on Sunday warned of consequences if the people's mandate is not followed.

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:21 IST

Trans Ganga city protest: Agitated farmers set ablaze crusher...
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:21 IST

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A vehicle of crusher plant was set ablaze by agitated farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Sunday after the administration refused to grant them compensation for the land acquired by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) for the a

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:20 IST

Delhi: All-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs...

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday, a day before the commencement of Parliament's Winter Session, has concluded.

