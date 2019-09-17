Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad.
PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of his birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:16 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday night, ahead of his 69th birthday on Tuesday.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with other dignitaries welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport.
Outside the airport, the atmosphere was euphoric with people raising slogans and cheering for the Prime Minister. He was greeted by a large number of supporters waiting to catch a glimpse of the country's Prime Minister. Drumbeats, loud cheers greeted the Prime Minister as his cavalcade slowly moved through the roads outside the Ahmedabad airport.
Waving party flag, BJP workers also gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in the city. PM Modi also acknowledged his supporters and waved at them from the front seat of his vehicle.
Meanwhile, Sardar Sarovar Dam is illuminated ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the site, tomorrow.
In his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, People have lightened earthen lamps to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his birthday tomorrow.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:08 IST

