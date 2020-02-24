PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to welcome President Trump

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning reached Ahmedabad where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium later today. The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad in a few hours from now where he is expected to be welcomed by the Prime Minister.

The US President will be accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.

The first couple of US will be given a grand welcome as they drive to the newly-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium, commonly known as Motera stadium.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will be in India for around 36 hours. They will visit Ahmedabad, Agra, and Delhi during their stay. This is President Trump's first official visit to India. (ANI)