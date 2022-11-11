PM Modi arrives in city to unveil statue of Kempegowda, inaugurate Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to unveil the 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru.

PM Modi was welcomed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister Pralhad Joshi and other dignitaries as well as officials.

"PM Narendra Modi landed in Bengaluru a short while ago, where he was received by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Minister Pralhad Joshi and other dignitaries as well as officials," the Prime Minister's office said in a tweet.

According to the PMO, the Prime Minister will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Sri Kanaka Dasa and also to Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

At around 10:20 am, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

At around 11:30 am, PM Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, he will unveil the 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, followed by a public function in Bengaluru at around 12:30 am. At around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

On November 12, at around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. At around 3:30 pm, he will visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam, Telangana. Thereafter, at around 4:15 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Ramagundam.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. The terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore, according to the PMO.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens.

"The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations. The theme of 'Naurasa' unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," the PMO said.

Overall, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 have been influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology and art and culture.

The Prime Minister will flag off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. Bengaluru at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station. This will be the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first such train in South India.

"It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech & Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train from Bengaluru KSR Railway Station. Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi.

"The pilgrims will be provided with comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will unveil a 108-metre-long bronze statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. It is being built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, towards the growth of Bengaluru.

"Conceptualized and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of Statue of Unity fame, 98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel have gone into making this statue," PMO said. (ANI)