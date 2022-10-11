PM Modi arrives in Madhya Pradeh to inaugurate Mahakal Lok corridor in Ujjain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 850 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project here in Ujjain.

On his arrival at the Indore airport, PM Modi was welcomed by State Ministers Narottam Mishra and Tulsi Ram Silawa, former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and other dignitaries.

"PM Narendra Modi landed in Indore, where he was welcomed by Ministers Narottam Mishra, Tulsi Ram Silawat, former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and other dignitaries," PMO said in a tweet.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Phase-I of the 'Mahakal Lok' project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities.



"Project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The total cost of the entire project is around Rs 850 crore. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled. Development of the project has been planned under two phases," said the PMO.

PM Modi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling before inaugurating the first phase of 'Mahakal Lok'. He is also likely to pray at the Bharat Mata Mandir before addressing a gathering.

The Mahakal Path contains 108 stambhs (pillars) which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (Dance form) of Lord Shiva. Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Path.

The mural wall along the Path is based on Shiva Purana stories such as the Act of creation, Birth of Ganesha, Story of Sati and Daksha among others.

The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. The entire premise will be monitored 24x7 by Integrated Command and Control Centre with the help of artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras. (ANI)

