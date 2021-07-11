PM Modi asks citizens to submit nominations for 'People's Padma Awards'

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people to nominate people for the "People's Padma Awards", for which nominations are open till September 15.

In a tweet, PM Modi said that the country has a lot of talented people who are doing work at the grassroots but are not heard of or seen.

"India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don't see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://padmaawards.gov.in," he tweeted.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are some of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and seek to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made. (ANI)