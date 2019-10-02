PM Modi asks countrymen to make one pledge that benefits India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked every countryman to take one pledge, which benefits the country and make it a habit as well.

Addressing an event to commemorate 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' here, Modi said that resolve by every person would bring a lot of positive changes in the country.

"I request every countryman to take a pledge which can benefit the poor, the society and the country (at large). The power of 130 crore people can bring in so many positive changes in the country," said Modi.

He further said: "We will have to work in this direction. It will become our habit, which will be a true tribute to Bapu."

The Prime Minister also urged the people to think about their duties towards the nation.

Modi hailed the success of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,' saying that the construction of toilets under the mission has helped women in rural areas a lot.

"I am satisfied that the lives of lakhs of people are saved, and medical expenses of the poor on cleanliness-related diseases have come down," he said.

Stating that sanitation, conservation of environment and animals were dear to Bapu, he called upon the people to make India free of single-use plastic by 2022.

Prime Minister Modi said the whole world is celebrating Gandhi's birth anniversaries and remembering his ideals. (ANI)