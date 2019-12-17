PM Modi asks people to share inputs for 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the people to share their inputs for his forthcoming monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 29.

"Share your ideas and suggestions for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 29th. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on the NaMo App Open Forum or on MyGov," a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address on November 24, Modi announced the launch of 'Fit India School grading system' in schools across the country.

He also encouraged people to use one's mother tongue saying all progress is meaningless if one's mother tongue is neglected. (ANI)