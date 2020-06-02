Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
PM Modi assures States/UTs all assistance to deal with cyclone

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:44 IST

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured all assistance to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli regarding the cyclone situation.
PM Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel regarding the cyclone situation and assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister's office said: "PM Narendra Modi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre."
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that tropical cyclone Nisarga is headed for Maharashtra coast, and is going to make the landfall on June 3 close to Mumbai. (ANI)

