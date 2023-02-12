PM Modi attacks CPI(M)-Congress alliance in Tripura rallies, says BJP committed to welfare of tribals

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed two rallies in poll-bound Tripura, giving a boost to the BJP's campaign, as he attacked the Left-Congress alliance in the state saying they have ignored the interests of the poor.

Addressing public meetings at Ambassa and Radhakishorepur, PM Modi said that the BJP is committed to honouring the pride of tribals and to their overall development.

He said the BJP government had worked to empower women in the state and they now feel a sense of security.

In the rally in Ambassa, PM Modi talked about the work done in Tripura during five years of BJP-led government.

"I had promised "HIRA" (Highways, Internet ways, Railways and Airways) in Tripura and people could see the delivery of projects. The work of doubling the length of National Highways in Tripura is at a high pace," he said.

"The work of laying optical fibre in villages is going on in Tripura. In the last eight years, more than three times the optical fibre has been laid in Tripura. Around 5,000 km of new roads were built in Tripura to connect its villages. A new airport was also built in Agartala. Optical fibre and 4G connectivity are being brought to villages. Now, Tripura is becoming global. We are developing waterways to connect the northeast and Tripura with ports. Tripura is poised to become the 'Gateway' of South Asia," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister said the 'tri-shakti' of housing, health and income is empowering the people of the state.

He said PM Awas Yojana has changed the lives of the poor people and three lakh pucca houses for the poor have been constructed.

He said the BJP government is focussing on increasing the income of people in Tripura.

Money has been transferred into the bank accounts of farmers under PM-Kisan. "Under our rule, farmers are reaping the benefits of MSP (minimum support price)," he said.

He alleged that CPI-M cadres had influence in police stations earlier but now there is rule of law in the state.



PM Modi said that BJP has worked for making Tripura free of fear and violence.

"The Congress and the Left only know how to betray the poor. They can never free the poor from any problem. BJP is as your true companion... is working hard day and night to remove your every problem," he added.

In his rally at Radhakishorepur, PM Modi targeted CPI-M and Congress, who are fighting the polls together.

"The governments which ruled Tripura for years made the life of people including the poor, Scheduled Tribes (STs), women and youth, miserable," he said.

"Their dreams were shattered, and youths were bound to leave the state and go outside. Congress and Left make the poor poorer. They only shout slogans in the name of the poor, but never seen their pain," PM Modi said.

"They (CPIM and Congress) are friends in Tripura but foes in another state, Kerala," he added.

Referring to thousands of people who came to attend the public rally, PM said, "Your arrival here in such large numbers to bless us is an announcement of the return of the BJP government. Your presence here in record strength will give sleepless nights to our rivals."

Sharpening his attack further on the Left parties, PM Modi said, "During their regime, it was difficult for people to get even water and electricity. Those who governed Delhi and Tripura earlier never cared about these facilities. Those who looted Tripura for years and compelled people to live in paucity have now come together."

PM Modi also held a roadshow during the visit.

In the previous polls, the BJP-led alliance ousted the Left Front government creating a record.

Elections will be held on 60 seats in Tripura on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 55 seats while its partner Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting five. (ANI)

