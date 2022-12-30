PM Modi bids adieu to his mother as the centenarian passes away

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Gandhinagar performed the last rites of his mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away this morning.

PM Modi rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak.

Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.



The PM joined the funeral procession and carried the bier on his shoulder like any other son, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.



PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.



Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CMs Vijay Rupani, Shankersinh Vaghela, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Heeraba Modi's last rites.

PM Modi left for the Raj Bhawan after performing the last rites.



Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning.

The residents of the ancestral village of Vadnagar also paid tribute by keeping the market closed due to the demise of PM Modi's mother.

"On the sad demise of Vadnagar's own son and India's PM Modi's mother, the people of Vadnagar are deeply saddened. All the people of Vadnagar are requested to keep their businesses closed voluntarily for three days, i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday," the Vadnagar Vyapari Association statement reads.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to join today's scheduled events in West Bengal through video conferencing, his office informed on Friday.

"PM will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted today.

The prime minister was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch the developmental projects, including flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata and also to attend a meeting of the National Ganga Council.

His programme includes laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than 7,800 crores in the state West Bengal.

Among his scheduled programme in West Bengal, today included flagging off the first Vande Bharat Express of West Bengal Connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

According to his programme schedule, he will inaugurate the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro along with some other projects. (ANI)