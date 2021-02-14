PM Modi brought farm laws to handover agri sectors to top industrialist: Rahul Gandhi

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], February 13 (ANI): Continuing his attack on the BJP-led central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government brought the three agriculture laws to handover the business of 40 per cent of India's population in the hands of few biggest industrialists of the country.

Addressing the public in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, Gandhi said the purpose of his visit to the state is to inform the people about how the Centre's farm laws are going to affect their lives.

"People often think that in India the biggest businesses are that of automobile manufacturing, airlines and telecom, but that is not true. The biggest business in the country is that of farming. And not just India, agriculture is the biggest business in the world," said the Congress leader.

He said unlike most sectors that are controlled by a few private players, "Agriculture sector is not controlled by one person. This is probably the only business that is controlled by the 40 per cent population in the country. It is controlled by farmers, labourers, small businessmen, the loaders in the Mandis, the MSMEs that process the produce and vendors among other people."

The Wayanad MP said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought these laws because he wants to snatch this business (agriculture sector) from the hands of 40 per cent population and give it to two-three top industrialists in the country."

He also reiterated his earlier claim that the first law will kill mandis, the second law will allow huge stockpiling of produce and the third law will take away farmers' right to go to court against injustice.

Earlier today Rahul Gandhi visited Veer Tejaji Maharaj Temple in Ajmer with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ajay Maken. He also drove a tractor in Roopangarh. (ANI)