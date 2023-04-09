PM Modi brought preventive health into focus for first time in India: Jitendra Singh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said PM Modi first brought preventive healthcare into focus in the country not taken care of in the last seventy years.

He further said it is under the leadership of PM Modi that in just a span of two years, India could produce two DNA vaccines and one nasal vaccine.

Addressing the gathering at an event at Government Medical College, Jammu, Jitendra Singh flagged two issues, the first is the shift from clinical medicine teaching due to an increase in diagnostic capabilities.



He said, "Now the clinical details are inferred after obtaining the test reports. The second issue is of Indian Research, Indian Data and Indian solution to Indian problems."

To even the West using Indian data, the minister said, "The need of the hour is using diverse Indian data to develop indigenous solutions to India's medical health issues."

Singh emphasised the importance of integration amongst the medical fraternity. He further said the Government Medical College, Jammu, has always taken a lead in the overall enhancement of the health status of the region.

"There is no dearth of resources and new India is an era of opportunities in health care," he added. (ANI)

